Ridgewood Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 7,349 Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,349 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AEM. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 248.1% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 15,571,763 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $953,592,000 after buying an additional 11,098,612 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 96.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,067,317 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $922,721,000 after purchasing an additional 7,399,467 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 233.4% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 6,916,401 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $423,560,000 after purchasing an additional 4,841,789 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 136.9% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,355,236 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $382,336,000 after purchasing an additional 4,828,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 85.1% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,416,166 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $638,389,000 after purchasing an additional 4,789,991 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$89.00 to C$91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$79.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.67.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of AEM opened at $51.06 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.97, a P/E/G ratio of 22.39 and a beta of 0.79. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12-month low of $36.69 and a 12-month high of $67.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.46.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The mining company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The business’s revenue was up 47.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.59%.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

