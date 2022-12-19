Ridgewood Investments LLC Buys 9,721 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 253.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,721 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NEM. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Newmont in the first quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Newmont by 19.4% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 270,879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,521,000 after acquiring an additional 43,932 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 26.6% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 29,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after buying an additional 6,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Newmont during the first quarter worth $2,551,000. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newmont Stock Performance

Shares of NEM stock opened at $46.14 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.62 billion, a PE ratio of 36.62 and a beta of 0.28. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $37.45 and a 52 week high of $86.37.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). Newmont had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 174.60%.

Insider Transactions at Newmont

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total transaction of $532,620.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 210,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,214,150.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total transaction of $532,620.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 210,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,214,150.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total transaction of $128,130.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,834,266.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,890 shares of company stock valued at $2,083,382. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NEM. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Newmont from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 21st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Newmont from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Newmont from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Eight Capital decreased their target price on shares of Newmont to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Newmont from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Newmont currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.56.

About Newmont

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

Further Reading

