Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Stock Holdings Lifted by Ridgewood Investments LLC

Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,241 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,593 shares during the quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OGN. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Organon & Co. Stock Performance

OGN opened at $27.44 on Monday. Organon & Co. has a 52-week low of $22.88 and a 52-week high of $39.47. The company has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.23 and a 200-day moving average of $29.05.

Organon & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.28%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Organon & Co. from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America downgraded Organon & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Organon & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th.

About Organon & Co.

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

