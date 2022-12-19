Nvest Financial LLC Decreases Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Nvest Financial LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 6.9% of Nvest Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Nvest Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $4,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWF. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of IWF opened at $217.89 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $202.05 and a 1 year high of $310.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.97.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

