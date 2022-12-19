Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Viking Fund Management LLC

Viking Fund Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 235,000 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up about 2.1% of Viking Fund Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $8,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. 44 Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 12.7% during the third quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,916 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 6,642 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.3% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 37,449 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after buying an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.9% in the third quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,721 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.7% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 61,495 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after buying an additional 2,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.4% in the third quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 82,946 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Tigress Financial dropped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.55.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

VZ opened at $37.12 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $155.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.76. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.55 and a twelve month high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.79 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 25.80%. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.03%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.62%.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

