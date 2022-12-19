B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Raises Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,039 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LMT. Welch Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 111,690 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,145,000 after buying an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,596 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,576 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,017,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,723,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LMT shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $375.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $546.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $477.86.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $481.79 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $467.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $435.78. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $333.42 and a twelve month high of $498.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $126.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.75.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.60 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $16.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.69 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 65.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.10%.

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

In other news, Director John Donovan purchased 568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $441.43 per share, for a total transaction of $250,732.24. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,448.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.