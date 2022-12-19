Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Acquired by Keudell Morrison Wealth Management

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,462 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 26,396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 229,801 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,006,000 after acquiring an additional 3,466 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $270,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Truist Financial by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,108 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its position in Truist Financial by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 48,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. 73.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Shares of TFC opened at $41.30 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.51. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $68.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 47.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TFC. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Compass Point lowered their price objective on shares of Truist Financial to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.97.

Truist Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

