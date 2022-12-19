Autus Asset Management LLC Sells 3,223 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Autus Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 71,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,223 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Autus Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $7,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 630.5% during the third quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 19,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after acquiring an additional 16,821 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 29.7% in the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 1,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 17.3% in the third quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 15,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.0% in the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 12,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 12.4% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA TIP opened at $107.58 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.10. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $104.63 and a 12 month high of $129.48.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

