Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC Sells 1,420 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC lowered its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,420 shares during the quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 6,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 10.8% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 111.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,163,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,316,000 after purchasing an additional 612,089 shares in the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 16.4% in the first quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 94,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,270,000 after purchasing an additional 13,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,211,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,481,000 after purchasing an additional 24,566 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

Shares of SRLN stock opened at $41.19 on Monday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $40.42 and a 12 month high of $45.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.91.

