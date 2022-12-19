Bangor Savings Bank Trims Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Bangor Savings Bank cut its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,010 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MO. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $627,000. AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Country Club Bank GFN purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $229,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 9,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. 59.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altria Group Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of MO opened at $46.56 on Monday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.35 and a 52-week high of $57.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.68. The stock has a market cap of $83.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.64.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.03). Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 345.98% and a net margin of 18.61%. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.08%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 146.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Altria Group to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.64.

Altria Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

