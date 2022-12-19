Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Bought by Nvest Financial LLC

Nvest Financial LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,542 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up approximately 1.7% of Nvest Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Nvest Financial LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC now owns 23,133 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. McDonald Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 55,118 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,797,000 after buying an additional 6,617 shares during the period. Hall Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hall Private Wealth Advisors now owns 199,247 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $10,112,000 after buying an additional 11,838 shares during the period. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 12,494 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.0% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 452,869 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $22,983,000 after purchasing an additional 37,327 shares in the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $37.12 on Monday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.55 and a 52 week high of $55.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.76. The firm has a market cap of $155.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 56.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on VZ. Oppenheimer upgraded Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Cowen dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Tigress Financial dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Verizon Communications to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.55.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

