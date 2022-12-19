Bangor Savings Bank Buys 724 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Bangor Savings Bank increased its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,045 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises 0.5% of Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aries Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter worth approximately $2,622,000. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 1.3% in the second quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 6.7% in the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 21,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc. lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 4.2% in the second quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 7,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Allied Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 1.0% in the second quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,511,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. 71.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other PepsiCo news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 23,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.74, for a total value of $4,111,261.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,332 shares in the company, valued at $22,553,065.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other PepsiCo news, CEO Paula Santilli sold 2,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.63, for a total value of $500,628.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,997 shares in the company, valued at $10,777,261.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 23,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.74, for a total transaction of $4,111,261.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 128,332 shares in the company, valued at $22,553,065.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,639 shares of company stock worth $6,633,617. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $180.34 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.48. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.37 and a 12-month high of $186.84. The company has a market capitalization of $248.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $21.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.82 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 11.61%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 65.81%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PEP. StockNews.com raised PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wedbush boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Redburn Partners began coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Friday, November 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $141.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.21.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

