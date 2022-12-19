Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Copeland Capital Management LLC

Copeland Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 144,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,042,000 after acquiring an additional 9,079 shares in the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth about $312,000. Greenfield Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,190,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth about $385,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 238,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,478,000 after acquiring an additional 4,421 shares in the last quarter. 59.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MO shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. UBS Group lowered shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Altria Group to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.64.

Altria Group Trading Down 0.8 %

MO stock opened at $46.56 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $83.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.64. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.35 and a 12 month high of $57.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.68.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 18.61% and a negative return on equity of 345.98%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.08%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 146.30%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

