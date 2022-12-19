44 Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,775 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

44 Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,390 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up approximately 1.0% of 44 Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 13,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 7,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Crew Capital Management Ltd. increased its position in PepsiCo by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $180.34 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.48. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.37 and a 1-year high of $186.84. The stock has a market cap of $248.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $21.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.82 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 11.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 65.81%.

In other PepsiCo news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 5,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $1,000,495.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,195 shares in the company, valued at $7,415,511.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other PepsiCo news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 23,394 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.74, for a total value of $4,111,261.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 128,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,553,065.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 5,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $1,000,495.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,415,511.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,639 shares of company stock worth $6,633,617 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.21.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

