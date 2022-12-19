Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 27.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,822 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 28.9% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 38,579 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,368,000 after buying an additional 8,656 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 5.3% in the third quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 18,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after buying an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 18.7% in the third quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 3,771 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 65,274 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 8,930 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. 56.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total transaction of $276,175.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,801,850.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 0.7 %

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on XOM shares. BNP Paribas raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.86.

Shares of XOM opened at $104.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $431.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $108.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.74. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.96 and a fifty-two week high of $114.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $112.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 29.52%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. Analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 29.71%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

