Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Bought by Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,449 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up approximately 0.6% of Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. QP Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.9% in the third quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,721 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.7% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 61,495 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.4% in the third quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 82,946 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 26.8% in the third quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,570 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares during the period. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 11.0% in the third quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,495 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.55.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Shares of VZ stock opened at $37.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.76. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.55 and a 12 month high of $55.51. The company has a market capitalization of $155.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.38.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.62%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

