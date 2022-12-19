Autus Asset Management LLC Buys 445 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Autus Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,252 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,624,000. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 194.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Beaton Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $255,000.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $240.17 on Monday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1 year low of $217.39 and a 1 year high of $286.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $243.08 and a 200 day moving average of $240.62.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

See Also

