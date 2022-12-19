Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Trims Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV decreased its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 986 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 53 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NOW. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in ServiceNow by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,484 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,657,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its stake in ServiceNow by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 382 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in ServiceNow by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 550 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.46, for a total value of $2,544,036.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,257,628. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 600 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.24, for a total value of $248,544.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $773,386.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.46, for a total transaction of $2,544,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,800 shares in the company, valued at $12,257,628. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,854 shares of company stock valued at $9,029,090 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Shares of NOW stock opened at $394.37 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $79.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 398.35, a PEG ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $390.57 and its 200 day moving average is $431.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $337.00 and a 52-week high of $667.64.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 7.22%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NOW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on ServiceNow from $515.00 to $465.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $516.00 price objective for the company. Cowen raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $510.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on ServiceNow to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $537.26.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

