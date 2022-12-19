COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

Research analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I started coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPSGet Rating) in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I’s price objective points to a potential upside of 286.18% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $55.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $78.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, COMPASS Pathways presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.86.

COMPASS Pathways Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ CMPS opened at $9.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $418.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 2.26. COMPASS Pathways has a twelve month low of $6.54 and a twelve month high of $24.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.39.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPSGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.23. Research analysts expect that COMPASS Pathways will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On COMPASS Pathways

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMPS. Logos Global Management LP purchased a new stake in COMPASS Pathways in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,472,000. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in COMPASS Pathways in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,169,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 277.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 343,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,682,000 after purchasing an additional 252,303 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 138.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 217,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 126,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $909,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

COMPASS Pathways Company Profile

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.

