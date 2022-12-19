COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

Research analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I started coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I’s price objective points to a potential upside of 286.18% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $55.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $78.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, COMPASS Pathways presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.86.

NASDAQ CMPS opened at $9.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $418.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 2.26. COMPASS Pathways has a twelve month low of $6.54 and a twelve month high of $24.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.39.

COMPASS Pathways ( NASDAQ:CMPS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.23. Research analysts expect that COMPASS Pathways will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMPS. Logos Global Management LP purchased a new stake in COMPASS Pathways in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,472,000. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in COMPASS Pathways in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,169,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 277.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 343,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,682,000 after purchasing an additional 252,303 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 138.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 217,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 126,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $909,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.

