Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Price Target Raised to $253.00

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $226.00 to $253.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.79% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ALNY. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $239.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $218.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $240.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.74.
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
ALNY opened at $236.92 on Friday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $117.58 and a 12-month high of $242.32. The stock has a market cap of $29.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.25 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $210.38 and a 200-day moving average of $189.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,894,000. Values First Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 6,267 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1,532.5% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 39,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,878,000 after acquiring an additional 36,948 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $385,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. 93.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.
