Benchmark Wealth Management LLC Has $24.88 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Benchmark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 262,199 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,566 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up about 19.5% of Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $24,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VYM. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 171.7% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 79.8% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

VYM stock opened at $107.99 on Monday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $94.59 and a 52 week high of $115.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.92.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.