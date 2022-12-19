LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Acquired by Ridgewood Investments LLC

Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,548 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,071 shares during the period. LyondellBasell Industries comprises approximately 0.8% of Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 1,207.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. 70.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.63.

LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $80.58 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $26.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.33. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $71.46 and a 52 week high of $117.22.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.96 by ($1.00). The company had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.28 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 39.88%. On average, analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 12.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.91%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 36.87%.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

