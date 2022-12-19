Ridgewood Investments LLC Purchases 2,002 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,362 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,002 shares during the quarter. Citigroup makes up about 0.9% of Ridgewood Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Snider Financial Group boosted its position in Citigroup by 96,645.9% during the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after acquiring an additional 84,407,589 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Citigroup by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 164,865,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,803,824,000 after acquiring an additional 4,702,380 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Citigroup by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 168,683,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,007,688,000 after acquiring an additional 3,697,137 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Citigroup by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 15,334,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,228,000 after acquiring an additional 3,353,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HoldCo Asset Management LP boosted its position in Citigroup by 29,945.1% during the 2nd quarter. HoldCo Asset Management LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,970,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990,015 shares during the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Citigroup Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $44.35 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.90 billion, a PE ratio of 6.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $69.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.75.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.17. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $18.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 27.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on C shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Odeon Capital Group cut Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a $54.00 price objective on Citigroup in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Citigroup from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.21.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

