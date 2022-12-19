Ridgewood Investments LLC Purchases 162 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,326 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000.

VO opened at $205.11 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.14. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $182.88 and a 1 year high of $256.54.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

