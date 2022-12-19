LGT Capital Partners LTD. Has $24.42 Million Stock Holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 593,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $24,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SOL Capital Management CO boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 1.7% during the third quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 60,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 89.0% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 172.0% during the second quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 10,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 6,469 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the second quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the second quarter worth about $209,000. 59.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Brookfield Asset Management news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 2,825,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $24,012,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,797,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,274,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 2,135,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $51,436,389.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,281,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,956,442.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 2,825,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $24,012,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,797,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,274,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,960,176 shares of company stock valued at $94,048,890. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Down 4.8 %

Shares of NYSE:BAM opened at $27.11 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $43.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.76 and a 12-month high of $36.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.93 and its 200 day moving average is $45.06.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 2.67% and a net margin of 3.86%. The company had revenue of $23.42 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Asset Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BAM. CIBC began coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.25.

About Brookfield Asset Management

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Recommended Stories

