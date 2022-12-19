GFS Advisors LLC Has $445,000 Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

GFS Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,675 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 4,270 shares during the quarter. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Boeing by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 395 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 13.8% in the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. MKT Advisors LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Boeing by 2.3% during the second quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,102 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWS Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 3.2% during the second quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boeing Trading Up 0.5 %

BA stock opened at $184.70 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $162.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.98. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $113.02 and a 1 year high of $229.67. The stock has a market cap of $109.68 billion, a PE ratio of -12.96 and a beta of 1.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boeing

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($6.17). The company had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.60) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 1,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $157.09 per share, with a total value of $201,860.65. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,231.53. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 1,285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $157.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,860.65. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,231.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David L. Calhoun bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $158.88 per share, with a total value of $3,972,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,972,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $200.00 price objective on Boeing in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $245.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Boeing in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on Boeing in a research note on Monday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.29.

About Boeing

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Further Reading

