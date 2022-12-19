Benchmark Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Benchmark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 97.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,758 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,332 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Blossom Wealth Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 51.0% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $205.11 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.14. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $182.88 and a 12-month high of $256.54.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

