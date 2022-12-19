Range Financial Group LLC Sells 129 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Range Financial Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 90.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,517,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,934,000 after buying an additional 4,989,744 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,440,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,280,000 after buying an additional 126,438 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,035,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,235,000 after buying an additional 1,571,747 shares in the last quarter. Folketrygdfondet raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 769.6% during the 2nd quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 4,142,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,641,000 after buying an additional 3,666,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,850,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,814,000 after buying an additional 999,342 shares in the last quarter. 6.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from 820.00 to 860.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen upped their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from 825.00 to 850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $647.50.

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $133.18 on Monday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $91.51 and a one year high of $135.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $115.61 and its 200 day moving average is $110.45. The firm has a market cap of $301.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.52, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.54.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 72.57% and a net margin of 31.57%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

