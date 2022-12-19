Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Sold by Range Financial Group LLC

Range Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,312 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $567,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 730.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 552.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

SCHP stock opened at $52.30 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.51. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 52 week low of $51.47 and a 52 week high of $63.15.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.