Welch Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Welch Group LLC boosted its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 281,953 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 16,182 shares during the quarter. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 12.2% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 17,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,991 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter worth about $904,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 169,891 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,015,000 after buying an additional 56,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in AT&T by 4.0% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,556,866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,768,000 after buying an additional 59,160 shares during the period. 52.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T Price Performance

NYSE:T opened at $18.49 on Monday. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.46 and a 52-week high of $21.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.09 and a 200 day moving average of $18.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.61.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.86 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 14.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on AT&T from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on AT&T from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.58.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

