Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC Makes New $211,000 Investment in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JB Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.5% during the second quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 146,908 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,702,000 after buying an additional 5,027 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 59.7% during the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 68,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,576,000 after buying an additional 25,500 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 10.0% during the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 485,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,466,000 after buying an additional 44,260 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.5% during the second quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,792,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jmac Enterprises LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 0.8% in the second quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 45,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $51.40 on Monday. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.44 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71. The stock has a market cap of $288.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.40.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $22.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.04 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 43.95%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PFE shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Pfizer from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.47.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

