Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Position Lessened by Welch Group LLC

Welch Group LLC lowered its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,188 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 447 shares during the quarter. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foster Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 5,937 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Sitrin Capital Management LLC raised its position in Walmart by 2.8% during the third quarter. Sitrin Capital Management LLC now owns 44,450 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 4.2% in the third quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,406 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 2.4% in the third quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 214,568 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $27,830,000 after acquiring an additional 5,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC grew its position in Walmart by 3.0% in the third quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 16,257 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart Price Performance

Walmart stock opened at $142.75 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $384.97 billion, a PE ratio of 44.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $117.27 and a one year high of $160.77.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 1.49%. The company had revenue of $152.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 15th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to purchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total value of $1,301,260.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,488,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,457,283.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total value of $1,301,260.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,488,043 shares in the company, valued at $199,457,283.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,288,373 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.49, for a total value of $191,310,506.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 280,771,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,691,798,939.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,481,902 shares of company stock worth $1,262,523,346. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WMT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $160.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Walmart from $162.00 to $169.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.26.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

