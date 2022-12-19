iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Bought by Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC

Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,420 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises 4.0% of Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $25,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 7,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 18,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,061,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.4% during the third quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.5% during the third quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 2,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 2,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

IWM stock opened at $174.37 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $179.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.80. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $162.50 and a 52-week high of $227.13.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

