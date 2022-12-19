FSC Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 686 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,445 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 3.8% of FSC Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 245,220,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,045,288,000 after buying an additional 1,668,645 shares during the period. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 62,650,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,299,815,000 after buying an additional 2,383,152 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,364,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,292,321,000 after buying an additional 290,163 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 38,785,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,325,841,000 after buying an additional 2,552,083 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,965,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,430,468,000 after buying an additional 1,091,969 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $61.42 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.94. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.