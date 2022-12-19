Foster Group Inc. Increases Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Foster Group Inc. increased its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,590 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in General Mills during the first quarter worth about $478,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in General Mills by 29.4% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 499,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,847,000 after buying an additional 113,448 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in General Mills by 16.8% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in General Mills in the first quarter valued at about $1,833,000. Finally, Glenview Trust Co increased its holdings in General Mills by 5.2% in the first quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 9,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. 75.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GIS shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of General Mills from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Mills currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.67.

Shares of GIS stock opened at $86.93 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.94. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.67 and a 52 week high of $88.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $51.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.34.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.11. General Mills had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 23.87%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.47%.

In related news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 15,088 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.57, for a total transaction of $1,215,640.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 76,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,865.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other General Mills news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 15,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.57, for a total transaction of $1,215,640.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,865.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 37,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $3,031,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,358,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 148,708 shares of company stock valued at $11,937,916 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

