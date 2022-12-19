Welch Group LLC Has $48.22 Million Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Welch Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 614,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,608 shares during the period. NextEra Energy accounts for 3.1% of Welch Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $48,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1,462.4% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 44,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,785,000 after buying an additional 41,825 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,640,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $308,376,000 after purchasing an additional 85,368 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.5% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,413,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 6,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FirstPurpose Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 2,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $108.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.60.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NYSE:NEE opened at $84.14 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.73. The firm has a market cap of $167.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.37, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.46. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $67.22 and a one year high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 19.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.63%.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In other news, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 12,478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.89, for a total transaction of $1,071,735.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,122,341.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 7,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $656,455.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 178,227 shares in the company, valued at $15,149,295. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 12,478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.89, for a total value of $1,071,735.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,122,341.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,617 shares of company stock worth $3,962,217 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

