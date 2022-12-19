Welch Group LLC Has $36.54 Million Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Welch Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 834,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,915 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for 2.4% of Welch Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $36,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 315.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 246.1% during the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP grew its position in Pfizer by 101.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 60,528 shares in the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PFE opened at $51.40 on Monday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.44 and a 12 month high of $61.71. The company has a market cap of $288.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.78 and a 200 day moving average of $48.40.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $22.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.04 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.95% and a net margin of 29.81%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.47.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

