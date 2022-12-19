Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,303 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,390 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up about 1.2% of Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VZ. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,101,000. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 480,599 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $24,482,000 after buying an additional 49,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oarsman Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 3.3% in the first quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 23,013 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.
Verizon Communications Price Performance
Verizon Communications stock opened at $37.12 on Monday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.55 and a 12 month high of $55.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.76. The company has a market cap of $155.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.38.
Verizon Communications Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.03%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 56.62%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
VZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Cowen reduced their price target on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.55.
Verizon Communications Profile
Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Verizon Communications (VZ)
- How Do Chipmakers Stack Up When It Comes To Growth?
- Is AMC Entertainment Stock Worth Taking Down Here?
- Is it Time to Take a Bite into Domino’s Pizza?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/12 – 12/16
- Which Two Bluechip Tech Companies Have Raised Their Guidance?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.