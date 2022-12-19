Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Stake Reduced by Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC

Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,498 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 5,312 shares during the quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth about $28,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 340.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 736 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 1,077 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $37.12 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $155.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.55 and a 52-week high of $55.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.76.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.79 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 14.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.03%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.62%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.55.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

