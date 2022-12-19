BTR Capital Management Inc. Has $6.74 Million Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

BTR Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $6,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 6,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 7,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after buying an additional 2,485 shares during the period. Parkside Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 3,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 462,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,490,000 after purchasing an additional 15,053 shares during the last quarter. 68.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JNJ. Barclays began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $192.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.42.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $175.67 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $459.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $172.94 and its 200-day moving average is $171.19. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $155.72 and a one year high of $186.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $23.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.44 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 19.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.95%.

Johnson & Johnson declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, September 14th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, CFO Joseph J. Wolk sold 14,781 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total value of $2,654,667.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,431,835.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider William Hait sold 15,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.55, for a total value of $2,573,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 80,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,764,485.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joseph J. Wolk sold 14,781 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total value of $2,654,667.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,431,835.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 300,750 shares of company stock valued at $52,311,677. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

