Sawtooth Solutions LLC Increases Stock Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CME Group by 11.4% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the first quarter valued at about $738,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of CME Group by 127.8% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 2,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LGT Group Foundation acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. 85.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director William R. Shepard bought 48,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $170.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,269,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 247,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,133,310. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Stock Performance

Shares of CME Group stock opened at $171.12 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.40. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.58 and a 12 month high of $256.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 54.01% and a return on equity of 10.06%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $4.50 per share. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $3.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 27th. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 54.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CME has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of CME Group to $201.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of CME Group from $213.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of CME Group from $200.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of CME Group from $171.00 to $161.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.21.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

