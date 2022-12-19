Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Grows Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 3,880.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200,102 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 1.7% of Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $20,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 8,482.4% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,644,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624,980 shares during the period. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. 56.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,598,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 0.7 %

A number of equities analysts recently commented on XOM shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. HSBC increased their price target on Exxon Mobil to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. BNP Paribas raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.86.

XOM opened at $104.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $431.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.13. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $57.96 and a 52 week high of $114.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $108.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $112.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.87 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 29.71%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Featured Articles

