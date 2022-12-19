BTR Capital Management Inc. Has $18.33 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

BTR Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 491 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 2.9% of BTR Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $18,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 2,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisors Network Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 2,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on JPM. Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. UBS Group set a $124.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.63.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

JPM opened at $129.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $127.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.77. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $101.28 and a 1 year high of $169.81. The stock has a market cap of $379.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 26.85% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm had revenue of $32.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.78%.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, insider Robin Leopold sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total value of $250,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,380,207.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 5,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $642,477.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 248,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,006,335.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total transaction of $250,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,380,207.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,964 shares of company stock worth $4,936,426 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.