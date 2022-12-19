Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC Has $204,000 Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,341 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 0.3% of Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of XOM. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $275,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 376,262 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,075,000 after purchasing an additional 188,157 shares in the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 28,967 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 78,182 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,457,000 after acquiring an additional 25,350 shares in the last quarter. 56.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,598,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $104.70 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.74. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $57.96 and a 1 year high of $114.66. The company has a market capitalization of $431.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.57. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. The business had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.87 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on XOM. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.86.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.