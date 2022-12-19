Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. Trims Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. reduced its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,919 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Williams Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.7% during the second quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 6,583 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.7% during the second quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. BRR OpCo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRR OpCo LLC now owns 13,812 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SNS Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 7,485 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 56.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Cowen boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.86.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,598,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $104.70 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $431.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $57.96 and a 52-week high of $114.66.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 29.71%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

