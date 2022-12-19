Adams Asset Advisors LLC Sells 1,240 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Adams Asset Advisors LLC lowered its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,516 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,240 shares during the period. Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 17.4% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth approximately $275,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 100.0% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 376,262 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,075,000 after purchasing an additional 188,157 shares during the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.1% in the first quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 28,967 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 48.0% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 78,182 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,457,000 after purchasing an additional 25,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the subject of several analyst reports. HSBC increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.86.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,598,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $104.70 on Monday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $57.96 and a one year high of $114.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $108.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $431.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.13.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.57. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.91 dividend. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.71%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

