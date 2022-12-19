Beacon Financial Group Grows Stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Beacon Financial Group grew its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,133 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Unilever were worth $3,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UL. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Unilever by 204.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its position in Unilever by 140.2% in the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Unilever by 667.7% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Unilever by 50.9% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Unilever in the first quarter worth $38,000. 9.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UL has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Unilever from $42.75 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Unilever from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Unilever Stock Down 0.5 %

Unilever Cuts Dividend

Shares of NYSE:UL opened at $50.27 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.49. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $42.44 and a 12 month high of $54.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.4211 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

