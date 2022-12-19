Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Sold by Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lowered its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 329,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,011 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Unilever were worth $14,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UL. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Unilever by 3.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 51,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Unilever in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 1st quarter worth approximately $658,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unilever during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $470,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Unilever from $42.75 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Unilever from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Unilever Price Performance

Unilever Cuts Dividend

UL stock opened at $50.27 on Monday. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $42.44 and a 52 week high of $54.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $0.4211 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th.

Unilever Profile

(Get Rating)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.