Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Purchased by B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,655 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $2,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 1,176.5% during the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 651 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,542,076 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.91 per share, with a total value of $89,301,621.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 189,908,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,997,603,319.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

OXY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho cut their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $84.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $76.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.35.

Shares of OXY opened at $62.53 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $56.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.21, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $26.05 and a 12 month high of $77.13.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.35 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 59.90% and a net margin of 35.11%. On average, research analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.33%.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

