Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Buys 49,998 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 275.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 68,117 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,998 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $11,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 292 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.6% in the second quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 570 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 2.1% in the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,002 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

In other news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.98, for a total value of $122,079.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,272 shares in the company, valued at $730,426.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director James J. Goetz sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.66, for a total value of $7,983,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 157,290 shares in the company, valued at $25,112,921.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Aparna Bawa sold 714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.98, for a total transaction of $122,079.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $730,426.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 379,977 shares of company stock valued at $63,892,566. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PANW. Barclays upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Redburn Partners started coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $207.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.92.

PANW opened at $151.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $45.36 billion, a PE ratio of -306.08, a P/E/G ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.10. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.07 and a 12-month high of $213.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $163.87.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The network technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 5.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

See Also

